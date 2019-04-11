Mrs. Elizabeth Inman Branson, age 71, of Mount Airy, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home. She was born on Sept. 16, 1947, to Imogene Harris Jones. Mrs. Branson is loved and missed and leaves cherished memories with her sons, Joe Edward Inman and Rickey Dean Inman; daughters, Deborah (Edward) Thomas, Carolyn Whitt, and Sharon (Jerry) Hicks, and Amanda (Anthony) Jones; brothers, Donald Harris and Thomas Russell (Debbie) Harris; sisters, Karen Martinez and Sheila Jones; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elbert Inman, father of her children; her mother, Imogene Harris Jones; a son, Danny Wayne Inman, who will be in his mother's loving arms forever; sister Patty Davis; and recent husband Elbert Branson. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, with Rev. Brian Frazier officiating. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Branson family