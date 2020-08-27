Elizabeth Cooke

Elizabeth Fern Jones Cooke, age 82, of Mount Airy, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living in Mount Airy. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia, on June 29, 1938, to the late Grace Ayers Jones. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Leslie Cooke, Joe and Kat Cooke; daughter, Lisa Cooke; grandchildren, Nicolas Cooke and wife Whitney, Mackenzie, Maggie and Brett Cooke, Seth Cooke and wife Naomi, Jacob Cooke and wife Alison, Tonya Goldsberry, Morgan Harris and husband Trey; great-grandchildren Genevieve Cooke, Carter Goldsberry, Ellie Goldsberry, Brooks Harris, Harlan Harris as well as several brothers and sisters; special friend, Marvin Hiatt. Mrs. Cooke was preceded in death by her husband Erwin Cleo Cooke and her mother Grace Ayers Jones. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Randy Edwards. Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery. The family request that flowers not be sent to the funeral home but for those wishing to pay their respects they may do so between the hours of 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.