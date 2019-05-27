Mrs. Elizabeth Davis Barnes "Betsy" Godwin Manieri, 67, of Mount Airy, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 24, 2019. Betsy was born June 13, 1951, in Durham County, the older of two children born to the late Hugh Archibald and Elizabeth Davis "Betty" Prevette Godwin. As her mother before her, Betsy's professional life was spent in service to teaching young children. It was undoubtedly her life-long career passion, and something from which she derived so much joy. In much the same way, Betsy drew much joy from, and dedicated her personal life to her family and friends. Those that knew Betsy well know that there was nothing she would not do or give for her family and friends. A strong matriarch and loving mother and wife, Betsy provided her close-knit family with a foundation of not only strength, perseverance, and dedication, but also love and generosity. Since moving her family to Mount Airy in 1988, Betsy raised two children, touched hundreds of families through school, church, and her work at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, and built an elaborate network of amazing friends. She is survived by her husband, Raymond E. "Ray" Manieri Jr. of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Manieri-Odam and Matthew Odam of Austin, Texas; a son and daughter-in-law, John Manieri and Katherine Plotnick of Calgary, Canada; and a brother and sister-in-law, John and Donna Godwin of Garner. A service of worship and celebration of Betsy's life will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Griffin Gatewood officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Surry Arts Council, P.O. Box 141, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, 209 North Crutchfield Street, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.