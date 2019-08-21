Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hendrix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Mitchell (Betty) Hendrix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Mitchell (Betty) Hendrix Obituary

Elizabeth (Betty) Mitchell Hendrix. age 89, of Lowgap, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Hendrix was born Nov. 26, 1929. There was no visitation or memorial service. A graveside service for family will be held at a later date yet to be determined. The care of Mrs. Hendrix has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.