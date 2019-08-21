|
Elizabeth (Betty) Mitchell Hendrix. age 89, of Lowgap, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Hendrix was born Nov. 26, 1929. There was no visitation or memorial service. A graveside service for family will be held at a later date yet to be determined. The care of Mrs. Hendrix has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019