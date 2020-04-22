|
|
CANA Va. — Ella "Maude" Culler Martin, 86, formerly of Cana, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Clemmons Village II Assisted Living. She was born in Carroll County on May 3, 1933, to the late William Byram and Louvina Stanley Culler. Mrs. Martin retired from St. Paul School, and was a member of Cana Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Ken Carden of Lewisville; sister-in-law, Lillian Bowman and Laurie Farris (Jim); nieces and nephews and her precious companion, Kenzie. In addition to her parents Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Martin; a sister, Gladys Stanley; brothers Gene Culler and George Culler. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cana Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Russell Vass, 318 White Pines Country Club Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Cana Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020