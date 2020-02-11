|
Miss Elsie Marie Hayes, 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2020, at Central Continuing Care. Miss Hayes was born Nov. 5, 1931, in Surry County, one of four children born to the late Early Ottis and Alma Morris Hayes. She was a loving homemaker and a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Sylvia D. and Kirk Boyles of Mount Airy, Norma D. and Billy Warren of King, Jerry Dollyhigh of Mount Airy, and Donald and Debbie Dollyhigh of Asheboro; several great-nieces and great-nephews; her extended family from Piney Grove Baptist Church; and two special friends, Linda Barnes Chilton of Mount Airy and Norma Poore Miller of Dobson. In addition to her parents, Miss Hayes was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Lola Mae and Hassell Leon Dollyhigh; and two brothers, Roy Hayes and Allen Ottis Hayes. A service of worship and celebration of Elsie's life will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Kyle R. Caudle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Central Continuing Care. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1022, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020