DOBSON — Mrs. Elva Elaine Marion, age 87, of Dobson, went to be with the love of her life, Bill, on Thursday evening Nov. 7, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on Dec. 26, 1931, to the late Howard Norman Hodges and the late Minnie Calloway Hodges. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas "Bill" Marion Sr.; three sisters, Eloise Hiatt, Francis Lawrence, Joan Bowman; four brothers, Clayton Hodges, Hildred "Jack" Hodges, Robert "Bobby" Hodges, Sydney Joseph "SJ" Hodges. She was a homemaker, who opened her home to many children during her years of providing childcare services, by touching their lives in a loving nurturing way. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy and Shannon Marion, Norman Marion, Mark and Sara Marion; nine grandchildren Clark Marion, Lark Marion, Sparrah Marion, Morgan and Joe Lambert, Molly Marion, Robin and Ty Parker, Carla Brame, Angie and Jason Hinson, Wendell Jenkins; nine great-grandchildren, Mason Wood, Max Lambert, Colton Marion, Clara Marion, Luke Hinson, Hope Hinson, MacKenzie Parker, Bree Brame, Macee Brame; several special nieces and nephews and other church family, friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday at Salem Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. David Powell, Dr. Darrell Tate, Rev. Billy Sellers, and Rev. Joe Lambert will officiate the services. The family will receive friends at Salem Baptist Church on Sunday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd. Dobson, NC 27017. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the staff of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Forsyth Medical Center, and Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Marion family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com