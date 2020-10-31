Elvie Hawks Holder of Mount Airy passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. She was born May 18, 1925, in Mount Airy to Hubert and Pencie Hawks. She was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church, attended Franklin High School in Toast, formerly employed by Kmart Corp. Elvie was a tender and loving mother, grandmother, and a faithful friend. She was kind to everyone and never met a stranger. Elvie is survived by her daughter Robyn Atkins (Steve) of Punta Gorda, Florida; son, Ricky Holder (Sharon) of Sutherlin, Oregon; four grandchildren, Blake Atkins, Erich Atkins, Cory Holder, and Kady Holder Harpole; and a sister, Carrie Sutphin. Elvie is preceded in death by two brothers, Rev. Curtis Hawks and William Cossie Hawks. A celebration of life tribute will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. Memorial contributions may be made to help end homelessness by making a gift to The Shepherd's House, 227 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.