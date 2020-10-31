1/1
Elvie Holder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elvie Hawks Holder of Mount Airy passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. She was born May 18, 1925, in Mount Airy to Hubert and Pencie Hawks. She was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church, attended Franklin High School in Toast, formerly employed by Kmart Corp. Elvie was a tender and loving mother, grandmother, and a faithful friend. She was kind to everyone and never met a stranger. Elvie is survived by her daughter Robyn Atkins (Steve) of Punta Gorda, Florida; son, Ricky Holder (Sharon) of Sutherlin, Oregon; four grandchildren, Blake Atkins, Erich Atkins, Cory Holder, and Kady Holder Harpole; and a sister, Carrie Sutphin. Elvie is preceded in death by two brothers, Rev. Curtis Hawks and William Cossie Hawks. A celebration of life tribute will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. Memorial contributions may be made to help end homelessness by making a gift to The Shepherd's House, 227 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved