Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Tilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Tilley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Tilley Obituary

Mr. Eric Jason Tilley Sr., age 59, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at his home. Mr. Tilley was born in Abington, Virginia, on June 24, 1960, to Richard Aaron and Billie Jean Horton Tilley. He was retired from National Motor Club and was a member of Friendly Chapel Church. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carolyn Lewis Tilley; a daughter, Shannon T. Gordon and husband Bert Gordon; a son, Eric Tilly Jr. and wife Angela; grandsons, Glenn Gordon and Nathan Tilley; a brother and sister-in-law, Reid and Tammy Tilley; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tilley was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathy Stevens Tilley; brothers, Richard Tilley and Blaine Tilley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 15, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. John Finney. Burial will follow in Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Novant Health Oncology Dept., both Mount Airy and Winston-Salem locations, for the exceptional care given to Mr. Tilley.

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.