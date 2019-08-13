|
Mr. Eric Jason Tilley Sr., age 59, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at his home. Mr. Tilley was born in Abington, Virginia, on June 24, 1960, to Richard Aaron and Billie Jean Horton Tilley. He was retired from National Motor Club and was a member of Friendly Chapel Church. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carolyn Lewis Tilley; a daughter, Shannon T. Gordon and husband Bert Gordon; a son, Eric Tilly Jr. and wife Angela; grandsons, Glenn Gordon and Nathan Tilley; a brother and sister-in-law, Reid and Tammy Tilley; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tilley was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathy Stevens Tilley; brothers, Richard Tilley and Blaine Tilley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 15, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. John Finney. Burial will follow in Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Novant Health Oncology Dept., both Mount Airy and Winston-Salem locations, for the exceptional care given to Mr. Tilley.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019