Spencer Funeral Home Inc
824 N Main St
Mount Airy, NC 27030
(336) 786-4161
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Spencer Funeral Home Inc
824 N Main St
Mount Airy, NC 27030
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Spencer Funeral Home Inc
824 N Main St
Mount Airy, NC 27030
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Skyline Memory Garden
Mount Airy, NC
View Map
Erik Constantine


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erik Constantine Obituary

Mr. Erik James Constantine, 59, formally of Boston, Massachusetts, was born Jan. 11, 1960 in Boston to George Constantine and Elaine Rigby Constantine. Erik, of Mount Airy, was called to his heavenly home on Feb. 2, 2019, at his home. He leaves to cherish his loving wife, Joy Bullard Constantine of the home, his father, George Constantine; one daughter, Machelle Earls of Mount Airy, four sons, Erik Constantine of Biddeford, Maine, Hobie Payne (Missy) of Mount Airy, David Butt of Denver Colorado, and Cheyenne Earls, Milliken, Colorado.; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Rigby Constantine, and one son, Brett Constantine. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 8, at 11:30 a.m., at Spencer Funeral Home Chapel, 824 N. Main St., Mount Airy, entombment will follow at Skyline Memory Garden, Mount Airy. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. prior to the services. Spencer Funeral Directors are in charge of all services and arrangements.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
