Mrs. Erlene Cain Bowman Marshall, age 83, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Blue Ridge Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Marshall was born in Stokes County to Johnny Cain Sr. and Edna Moorefield Cain. She was a member of Willis Gap Baptist Church. Erlene was not only a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and great-grandmother, she was also "Mama" and "Granny" to all the staff at Blue Ridge Nursing Center, and anyone who ever met her immediately loved her. Among the many who will always cherish her memory is her devoted husband, Wilford Marshall; a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Layton Hall; a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Terri and Jack Kugelman; a stepson, Tony Marshall; a grandson, Kenny Hall and wife Jessica, her precious great-grandchildren, to whom she was known as "Nanny Darling," Makayla Hall, Breanna Hall, and Lucas Hall; sisters and brothers-in-law, Daphne and J. W. Holcomb, Effie and Noel Eaton, and Shirley and Clark Boyd; a brother and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Glenda Cain, and Carlene Cain; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marshall was preceded in death by her first husband, Ken Bowman; brothers, Bernie Cain, Robert Cain, and Johnny Cain Jr. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 20, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Dewayne Sands and Rev. Arlis Thomas. Burial will follow in Doe Run Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday night from 6 to 8p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all the nurses, CNA's, and safety techs at Blue Ridge Nursing Center for making her stay there so special. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.