Ernest Branagan Obituary

Ernest Branagan, age 75, passed away July 24, 2019, in Blue Ridge Nursing Home, Stuart, Virginia. Ernest was born Jan. 21, 1944, to the late Keith Branagan and Teresa Golda Waterstraat. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Rock House Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Moore officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Branagan family.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 25 to July 26, 2019
