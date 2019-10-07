Home

SILOAM — Rev. Ernest Jackson Wall Jr. (Junior), age 64, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. He was a beloved husband, loving father and caring brother. He was born on Dec. 23, 1954, to the late Ernest Jackson Wall Sr. and the late Grace Truman Goodman Wall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Hutchens. He was the founding pastor of Redeeming Grace Baptist Church and pastored there for 25 years. He was retired from R.J. Reynolds, cared for his mother as a CNA, and worked with his brother at Wall's Produce. Surviving are his wife, Cynthia Nicks Wall; daughter and son-in-law Ashley and Lucas Vaden; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mae and Ronald Moorefield, Carol Richardson, Jackie Richardson, Sue and Roger Hall; and his best friend and brother Johnny L. Wall; a special niece Ann Richardson, and many other loving nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Florine Nicks. The family would like to give special thanks to Carol Richardson, Gale Nicks, the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, and Mountain Valley Hospice for the care and love given their loved one. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Moody-Davis Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Redeeming Grace Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Ken Aman, Rev. Garry Creed, Rev. Glinard Lawson, and Rev. Danny Poindexter will officiate the services. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Redeeming Grace Baptist Church C/O Sharon Wall at 1627 River Siloam Road, Siloam, NC 27047, or to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice home at 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Wall family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
