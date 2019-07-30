Home

Mrs. Ernestine Celeste Collins Chappell, age 83, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Universal Health Care of King. Mrs. Chappell was born in Surry County on June 25, 1936, to Ernest McKinley and Lela Jones Collins. She was retired from Northern Hospital. Surviving are a daughter, Valerie Sports; a granddaughter, Sydney McKenzie; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Mack and Patsy Collins and Eula Collins; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Betty Riggs and Rick and Ruth Beheler. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chappell was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Cole; her second husband, E.K. Chappell, Jr.; a sister, Sue Hiatt; and a brother, Nathan Collins. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, at Oakdale Cemetery by Dr. Darrell Tate. There will not be a formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church Building Fund at 1327 Grove Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 30 to July 31, 2019
