Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Moody Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Moody Funeral Home Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery
Ernie Bowman


1936 - 2019
Ernie Bowman Obituary

CANA, Va. — Mrs. Ernie Jean Sechrist Bowman, 83, of Cana, Virginia, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. She was born in Carroll County on March 2, 1936, to the late General and Cora Johnson Sechrist. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Anthony Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
