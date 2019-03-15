|
|
|
Mr. Estel Henry Cook Sr., 81, of Mount Airy, died March 14, 2019. He was born July 22, 1937, in Cleveland, Virginia. Survivors include his wife, Annie Lou Cook of the home; sons Henry Cook and wife, Katherine of Maryland, and Jacob Cook and wife, Tammy of Virginia; daughter, Laura Cosper and husband, Wayne of Ohio; brother, Harold Dean Cook and wife, Retha of Honaker, Virginia. Services will be held at a later date. High Country Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
