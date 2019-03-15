Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Estel Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estel Cook

Obituary Flowers

Estel Cook Obituary

Mr. Estel Henry Cook Sr., 81, of Mount Airy, died March 14, 2019. He was born July 22, 1937, in Cleveland, Virginia. Survivors include his wife, Annie Lou Cook of the home; sons Henry Cook and wife, Katherine of Maryland, and Jacob Cook and wife, Tammy of Virginia; daughter, Laura Cosper and husband, Wayne of Ohio; brother, Harold Dean Cook and wife, Retha of Honaker, Virginia. Services will be held at a later date. High Country Services is handling arrangements.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.