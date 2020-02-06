|
|
Ethel Fain Rachel, 94, passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on Feb. 4, 2020 at her home. Born July 2, 1925, in Surry County, she was the daughter of Samuel Bluford and Dolly Light Fain. Growing up on a farm, she, alongside her siblings, learned the value of hard work. Baking and preparing large meals became second nature and greatly appreciated by the dear family she leaves behind to cherish her memory. Survivors are her son, Billy Lee (Kathleen) Rachel; a brother, Odell (Catherine) Fain; one grandchild; one step-grandson; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Roy Junior Rachel; a son, Donald Rachel; two brothers, Billy Fain, Elwood Fain; and two sisters, Myrtle Hicks and Gracie Moser. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Cox-Needham Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral following at 2 p.m in the chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Pinnacle. The Rev. Todd Lusk will be officiating. The family would like to express its deep appreciation to the Stokes County nurses and staff of Trellis Hospice Care and special thanks to Yvonne Farrell for all her guidance and loving care of Mrs. Rachel. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Rachel family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020