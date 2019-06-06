Mr. William Eugene "Gene" Gravley, age 89, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Gravley was born in Surry County on August 21, 1929, to Walter Samuel and Bessie Ellen Jones Gravley. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War, on the USS Preston. He was retired from Pilot Freight Company. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are daughters and sons-in-law, Crystal and Danny Cooke, and Billee Jean and Gary Chilton; his grandchildren, Amy McBride and husband Charles, Adam Wilson and fiancé Brooke Hall, Evan Chilton and wife Jessica, and Courtney C. Pike and husband Daniel; great-grandchildren Taylor Pike, Paisley Chilton, Emily McBride, Liam Chilton and Abram Chilton; his special friend, Wilma Roberson; special caregivers, Sandra Boyd, and Nyra Holderfield, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gravley was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Mae Gravley; a sister, Lorraine Adams; and a brother, Jack Gravley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Alex Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery with military honors will be conducted by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, Pilot Mountain Post 9436 and Mount Airy Post 2019. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home of Mount Airy. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.