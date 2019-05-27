Mr. Eugene Frank Shelton, age 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born August 26, 1930, in Surry County to the late John Fletcher Shelton and the late Sadie Mae Beck Shelton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Jean Baker Shelton; and his brother, John Roger Shelton; son-in-law, Barry Hall; brothers-in-law, Dwight Bullington, Wayne Pruitt and Gray Baker; sister-in-law, Jewel Baker. Mr. Shelton was a retired farmer and a member of Pinnacle View Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Hall; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Debbie Shelton and Darrell and Susan Shelton; his grandchildren, Bryan Hall, Denise Hall, Matthew Shelton, Joshua Shelton, Jordan Edmonds and Emma Shelton; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Glenna Bullington, Lois and Wayne Tilley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Susan Shelton, Wayne and Hilda Shelton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Allie Pruitt, Rebecca and Richard Jarrell and Wayne Baker; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28 from 1-3 p.m. at Pinnacle View Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie Chamberlin and Andy Edmonds officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pinnacle View Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Cindy Nichols, 642 Shoals Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043 or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Special thanks to the caregivers, Kaye Love and Sheila Sherron, and also the many friends, neighbors, and church family for all the love and compassionate care shown to our family during Eugene's illness. Your kindness will never be forgotten.