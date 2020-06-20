Evan Edwards
1997 - 2020
Mr. Harvey "Evan" Lee Edwards, age 22, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Surry County on Nov. 23, 1997. He was full of life and loved music, his smile and laughter could change the entire atmosphere. He loved cars, motorcycles, and big trucks and just going fast. He was the shadow of his step-father in work and in life. Left to cherish his memories are his mother and father, Jennifer and Gary Marshall, sister, Nikki Tate; brothers, Tyler Johnson, Jess Edwards and Harvey "Lee" Edwards Jr.; special niece, Kylee Tate and special nephew, Logan Chaney, as well as many special aunts and uncles; his pets Rebel and Dixie. Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his paternal grandfathers Harvey Jess Edwards; "Papa," Donald Rachels; and his birth father Harvey Lee Edwards. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held at Harold Family Cemetery in Ararat at 11 .m. on Tuesday, June 23, with services conducted by Rev. Gray Cook. People that choose to pay their respects may do so during business hours on Monday from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
