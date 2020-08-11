1/1
Evelyn Hamin
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Evelyn Lena Bennett Hamlin, age 91, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 11, at Surry Community Health and Rehab. Mrs. Hamlin was born on June 5, 1929, in Surry County, to the late Mr. Jennings Aldene and Mary Frances Inman Bennett. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, to all that knew her. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Pilot Mountain, as long as her health allowed. Left to cherish her memories are her son and daughter-in-law, Terry Russell Hamlin and wife Shelley; grandchildren, Zachary Russell Hamlin and Lindsey Rochelle Hamlin; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Bennett Womble and husband Ernest. Many nieces and nephews, located in the states of North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Russell Hamlin; daughter, Janet Lynn Hamlin; and a brother Jennings Aldine Bennett. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 14, at 11 a.m., at Moody Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Andy Hughes officiating, with burial to follow in the Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. Friends and family wishing to pay their respect may do so one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy, NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA, 30328. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
