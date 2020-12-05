WINSTON-SALEM — Miss Everdina Bartha Nieuwenhuis, 82, of Winston-Salem, passed away at Homestead Hills, Dec. 4, 2020. She was born in Den Helder, Netherlands, Dec. 28, 1937, to the late John and Annie Mackenzie Nieuwenhuis. Miss Nieuwenhuis came to the U.S. in 1945 at the age of eight. She graduated from Mount Airy High School, and then Agnes Scott College in 1960 with a degree in mathematics. She worked for Wachovia Bank in various departments from 1960 until 1994, retiring as the V.P. of the Trust Department. After retirement she became a docent at Reynolda House and served on the flower committee, serving as chairman for a number of years. She was an education volunteer at Reynolda Gardens and was active for almost 20 years with school programs and YNC programs. Miss Nieuwenhuis was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was devoted to Westies, she assisted with Westie Rescue for several years. She loved traveling, and especially to her time-share in Aruba; she also enjoyed gardening and collecting stamps. Miss Nieuwenhuis is survived by her cousins, George and Lois Nieuwenhuis, Elisabeth and Dick Sayre, Ellie and Clip Kniffin, Neil and Alice Nieuwenhuis, Lisa and Aaron Turner, Brian and Melissa Nieuwenhuis, others in the Netherlands, UK and US. Due to health concerns at this time, a private memorial service is being planned. The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at Homestead Hills for the compassion and care given to Miss Nieuwenhuis during her stay. Memorial contributions may be made to Reynolda Gardens, 100 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.