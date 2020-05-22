Everett Warren (Bud) VanDyne, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed on to his eternal home, at the age of 90, on Friday, May 8, surrounded by members of his family. He was born on Nov. 16, 1929, in Trenton, New Jersey, to the late Joseph Archibald and Genevieve Elva (Lewis). At the height of the Great Depression, his family moved to New Hampshire where he grew from a young boy into adulthood. He lived in the town of Chester where his family built a home and later in what is now known as the Robert Frost homestead, a national historic site, in Derry, New Hampshire. After graduating from Pinkerton Academy in Nashua, New Hampshire, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was honorably discharged. He went on to a highly successful career in designing and building custom homes, as well as, owning a custom millwork business (Architectural Woodworking, Inc.) and eventually managing large construction projects in several states throughout the Northeast. He lived in several places throughout his life including Glastonbury, Connecticut, Webster, New Hampshire, Groveland, Florida, Ararat, Virginia, and Port St. Lucie, Florida. Over the years he was very active within the local church, and after retirement he spent several years volunteering and traveling across the country as a member of the SOWER (Seniors On Wheels Ever Ready) organization. A man who will be remembered by many, not only for the life he lived, but more importantly, the way he lived it. Everett loved his family and friends dearly. He was married for over 40 years to the late Geraldine (Gerri) Campbell of Warwick, Rhode Island, and previously to the late Alice E. Libbey of Nashua, New Hampshire, for 27 years. He had four sons and three step-daughters, as well as, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Everett respected others, helped out those in need, and laughed when he thought something was funny. A man of integrity, with high moral standards, centered on his personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Everett was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine (Gerri) Campbell, his step-daughter Eileen Crouse, his first wife Alice E. Libbey, and his grandson, Jeremy James VanDyne. Everett is survived by his four sons, David Warren and his wife Sharon, of Ferrum, Virginia, Mark Allan and his wife Catherine of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Timothy Wayne and his wife Debbie, of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Stephen Joseph and his wife Cassandra of Hebron, Connecticut; as well as two of his step-daughters, Deborah Pearson of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Leslie Yohan and her husband Peter, of Tacoma, Washington; his older brother Richard L. and his wife Shirley; and his younger sister Shirley Gill and her husband, Alfred; along with 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. An on-line memorial service is planned for some time in early June of this year. If interested, please contact a family member. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice who made it possible for Everett to be cared for and die at home, at 5090 NW Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, Florida 34981 or www.treasurehealth.org.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.