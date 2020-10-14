Everette Lemuel "Lem" Sprinkle Jr., died, Oct. 9. He was born on Mar. 14, 1945, to Everette Sr. and Armetta M. Sprinkle. Lem is survived by a son, Bryan Keyth (Janet), a daughter, Teressa S. Wachob (Danny); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lem was a US Navy veteran, honorably discharged as a HM2/E5. Lem was a carpenter for more than 40 years, becoming a Master Carpenter. He could and would build anything out of wood if the people had enough money. Lem was a preacher and pastor at Old Siloam Church for 20 years. Per Lem's request, please do not send flowers. All memorials may be made to the Old Siloam Church and sent to Irene Whitaker, 189 Hardy Rd., Siloam, NC 27047. Services for Lem are a public viewing at Old Siloam Church, Friday, Oct. 16, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. A testimonial/memorial service starting at 7 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors by Jim Ester and the American Legion Post 290. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.