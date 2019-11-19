|
|
Faye Bernelle Easter, 81, of Mount Airy, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Easter was born Faye Bernelle Childress to Benjamin Harrison and Alice Angeline Thomas Childress on Jan. 3, 1938. The daughter of a quarry and mill worker, Faye grew up with her four sisters and six brothers in Surry County. She attended church with her family, and it was at a church picnic that she met the love of her life, Jimmie Lee Easter. She and Jimmie were married on Dec. 18, 1955. Faye is a dedicated military wife, serving 22 years while Jimmie served his country. She worked and retired as a hosiery mill worker, but her true passion is taking care of her husband and family and feeding anyone who would sit at her table. She and Jimmie have five daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Wayne Pennington, Jeanette and Dusty Knott, Angela and Edward Horton, Crystal and JP Moore, Tabitha and Bobby Collins; and two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Luisa Easter and Tim and Maria Easter. Faye and Jimmie have been blessed with 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren which she adores. Faye is a beautiful servant to the Lord and loves listening to all the classic hymns and classic country music. She loves spending her downtime drinking a Pepsi, reading, sitting in the sun at Oak Island, traveling the country and world with her family, or playing cards with her sisters. She is a mother to so many with her front door always open, her arms always ready with a hug, and a sweet reminder to "be smart" when you leave. She loves the constant sound of little children in her home and spoiling them with a sweet treat. She is dearly loved and missed. Faye is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, Vannie Felts, Loudean Jackson, Ann Riggs, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and parents-in-law, Minnie Alma and Louis Arnold Easter, Faye is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Slate; brothers, Claude Childress, Clinton Childress, Donald Childress, Tom Childress, Benton "Bee" Childress, and Fred Childress. A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church Gym with the Rev. Richard Loman and Pastor Eric Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church Gym. Donations can be made in Faye's honor to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019