Mrs. Faye Hiatt Seal, age 83, of Mount Airy, passed away on Monday morning, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson surrounded by her loving family. Faye was born on July 17, 1937, one of four children born to the late Russell E. Hiatt and Lillian Odell Hiatt. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all that knew her. She was a retired legal secretary and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was an accomplished quilter and basket maker, and loved fishing, gardening, and bowling. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through her illness the past few years. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lynn Seal Jones; her son, Dwight Edwin Seal and special friend, Kara Westmoreland; a grandson, Andrew Joel Jones; a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Dr. Douglas Boyette; a sister-in-law, Pat Seal; a brother and sister-in-law, Phillip Russell and Sherry Hiatt; four nieces and four nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Seal was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Troy Edgar Seal; an infant brother, Larry Joseph Hiatt; and a brother-in-law, Wade Seal. The Seal family would like to express their sincere thanks to caregivers, Janis Yeager, Dale Williams, Jan Tickle, Ashley Champ, and Cathy Schall. The funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Alex L. Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017 or to Wake Forest Baptist Health ALS Clinic, Medical Plaza, 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. "Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy." John 16:22 Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Seal family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.