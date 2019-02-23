Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Mrs. Flora Virginia Hicks Jones, 94 of Elkin, passed away at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family on Friday morning, Feb. 22, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1924, in Surry County to the late Burt Hicks and Maggie Phillips Hicks. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whom will be dearly missed. Mrs. Jones was retired from Spencer's after many years of dedicated service. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Josh Gregston; sons and daughters-in-law, James Edward Jones Jr. and wife Gloria, Clinton Fuller Jones and wife Kay, John Paul Jones and wife Sharon, Calvin Jones and wife Linda; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Lee Jones and Donald Ray Jones; two grandchildren, Donald Edward Jones and Tammie Marie Jones Smith; her husband, James Edward Jones Sr.; two sisters, Margie Naomi Hicks Sechrist and Zinnia Lula Hicks Easter; and by four brothers, infant brother, Sterlin Wesley Hicks, Adell Jacob Hicks, Monroe Jesse Hicks, and Calvin Oscar Hicks. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with Rev. Steven Corn officiating. Burial will follow in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
