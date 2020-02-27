|
Mrs. Foye Estelle Johnson Younger, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on June 1, 1927, to the late John Frank and Olevia Hemmings Johnson. Mrs. Younger retired from Sara Lee Hosiery and was a faithful member of Community Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Foye was well known in the community for her kindness and generosity. She will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Terry Mills; a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Glenda Younger; grandchildren Katie and Cody Cole, Jeffery and Kristin Mills; a great-granddaughter, Elsa Mills; sisters and brothers-in-law, Georgia Mosley, Geraldine and Rayburn Sykes, Kathleen and Alex Hege; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wade and Mary Lou Johnson, Billy and Rita Johnson, Jimmy and Nelda Johnson, Joann Johnson, Bessie Johnson, and Andrea Johnson; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Younger was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Birchard Cleveland Younger; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vera and Chester Mosley, and Dorothy and Bobby Riggs; brothers and sister-in-law, Greer Johnson, Paul Johnson, Bernie Johnson, and Otis and Shirley Johnson. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. at Community Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Quesinberry and the Rev. Kenneth Jessup. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church c/o Pam Sewell, 198 Delaware Ave., Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving and professional care to the following: Mountain Valley Hospice, Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation and to her in-home caregivers. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020