Mrs. Frances Beamer Collins, 92, of Mount Airy, joined her husband, John A. Collins, and the Lord on Sept. 19, 2019. She was born in Surry County on Dec. 30, 1926, to the late Elbert Earl Beamer and Irene Pearl Gowen Beamer. She was blessed with many friends and Dickson Records and Gift Store customers for over 65 years. During her spare time she participated in Kiwanis and became the local president for one year. As her health declined, her activities decreased. Mrs. Collins is survived by a sister, Opaleene Beamer; six nephews; and one niece. Graveside services will be held at Oakdale Cemetery at a later date. Opaleene would like to thank Susan and Larry Patterson, Winnie and Ben Coleman, Vickie McDaniel, Hugh Campbell, and Stafford McCarther for all their help during Frances' illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, Kiwanis, or to the . Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019