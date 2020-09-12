1/1
Frances Collins
Frances Inez Collins, 76, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2020. She was born March 18, 1944, in a farming family of five children. She was the widow of Joe Bill Cain and Carl Andy Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Jessie Hutchens and a sister, Ann Draughn. She is survived by her son, Ricky Cain; grandson, Andrew Cain; sisters, Gladys (Gray) Riddle, Clara (Jim) Collins; brother, Ralph (Shirley) Hutchens; and numerous nephew and nieces. Frances retired with many years' employment from Proctor-Silex. She was raised farming and enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and socializing. She dearly loved her grandson, Drew, and was constantly speaking of him. Frances was a devout Christian and it was evident by her lifestyle of caring, loving, respecting and taking care of others. She showed her love by taking care of her family and friends in times of need and on all occasions. Mrs. Collins will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, Sunday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 14, from 8-11 a.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept 14, at 2 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church with visitation from 1-2 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Jared Seal, the Rev. Bill Faw, and the Rev. Joe Lambert will be officiating the service. Music will be provided by Cindy Thomas, Rev. Jared Seal and Rev. Joe Lambert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Care at Home Hospice at 126 Executive Drive, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Special thanks to Hospice for the care provided to Frances and her family. Thank you also, to her friends, family and loved ones during her life and illness. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Collins family.



Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Lying in State
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
SEP
14
Lying in State
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Siloam Baptist Church
SEP
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Siloam Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 368-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
