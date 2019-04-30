Frances Hunt Dinkins went peacefully to her forever home on April 29, 2019, at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Frances was born in Derby, Maine, May 11, 1925. She was born in the Roaring Twenties, only five years after women were granted the right to vote. She was the daughter of the late Chester Lee and Margaret Wilson Hunt. She graduated from Bangor High School and Beal's Business College. She served on the executive board of the Bangor Chapter of the Business and Professional Women's Club. She was a member and former deacon of Flat Rock Presbyterian Church. She met the love of her life at a wedding of their best friends in Bangor, Maine. One year later they married in Bangor. They traveled to Mount Airy, by train, where they made their home. They both said, "It was love at first sight." They were married sixty-three years until his death. Frances loved the Kentucky Derby, ice skating and the daily crossword puzzle. Preceding her in death, besides her parents, was her beloved husband, Burton Dinkins, and a son, William (Bill) Hunt Dinkins, also four brothers and five sisters. Surviving are a daughter, Debra (Debbie) Dinkins Powell; grandchildren, Addison Dinkins Greene (Zach), Lauren Dinkins Little (Adam), and Abby Frances Bobbitt; great-grandchildren, Payton Elizabeth, Mason Zachary, Kylie MacKenzie, Harper Ainsley, and Avelyn Leann; a very special niece, Hanna Hunt; and special friends Eva Hopkins, Don and Gail Cox, Nina and Rod Ellis; and all of her friends at Flat Rock Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Dodd, Dr. Julio Bravo, Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care staff for all of their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at Moody Funeral Home Thursday, May 2, from 12:30–1:30 p.m. Graveside service at 2 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery. Donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care or Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 750, New York, New York 10131-0304. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.