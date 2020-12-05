WESTFIELD — Frances Ann Frans, 90, of Westfield, passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, with loving family by her side. Frances was born on Nov. 22, 1930, in Stokes County to the late Bertha Lou and William Ransom Mitchell. She was predeceased by her spouse, Robert Earl Frans; her sons, Robert (Bob) Frans and Edward (Eddie) Frans; two brothers, Tom Mitchell and Bill Mitchell; and one brother-in-law, Junior Rogers. She is survived by one sister, Sarah Lou Rogers; one brother, Wayne Mitchell (Anita); sister-in-law, Helen Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Frans (Bob); granddaughter, Leigh Frans Gilliam (Brad), granddaughter Kelly Frans Moore (Drue); grandson, Scott Frans (Emily); five great-grandchildren, Nolan Gilliam; Miles Moore; Cole Moore; Harper Frans; Evie Frans; and many other beloved family members and lifelong friends. She was a longtime member of Westfield Baptist Church. Frances loved the church, her church family and her Sunday School class. She was active in community and volunteer organizations, including Women's Mission Union at the church, Francisco Senior Center and the Francisco Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She received many special awards, including one from the Stokes County Board of Commissioners, for her service to the community. She will be remembered for her smile, many humorous stories, eagerness to help others, and the joy she always found in life. Throughout her 90 years, Frances gave selflessly of her time in both volunteer activities and lending a hand to a neighbor or friend, including walking her push mower to the church cemetery to take care of the grounds well into her 80s! Her enthusiasm for life and appreciating the small moments shone through in her laughter and storytelling. She loved holidays, gardening, taking walks, and being surrounded by others. She had an adventuresome spirit and enjoyed numerous day trips with local groups to enjoy community arts and a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Hawaii. She was proud of her family and friends and grateful for the life she had with them. Friends and family are invited for visitation in a private manner at Cox-Needham Funeral Home during the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 6, through Tuesday, Dec. 8. Mrs. Frans will lie-in-state Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Collinstown Presbyterian Church. The Reverend Charles Howell will be presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Collinstown Presbyterian Cemetery Fund.