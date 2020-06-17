Frances Nichols

Frances Pearl Webb Nichols, 57, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, June 14, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Mrs. Nichols was born Feb. 17, 1963, in Forsyth County, one of three children born to Mary Elizabeth Green Webb and the late Wilburn Otis "W.O." Webb Jr. She is survived by her husband, Darrell Foster Nichols of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Seth Seal of Charlotte; two sons, Jody Darrell Nichols of Spruce Pines, and Jonathon Samuel Nichols of Mount Airy; her mother, Mary Elizabeth Green Webb of Mount Airy; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Rodney and Whitney Webb of Spring, Texas and Richard Webb of Mount Airy; and by five nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Webb, Eleanor Webb, Isaac Webb, Anne Webb, and Sophia Webb. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), the funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, at 2 p.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Schuyler, Rev. Rusty Reed, and Rev. David Sechrist officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.