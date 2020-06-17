Frances Nichols
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances Pearl Webb Nichols, 57, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, June 14, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Mrs. Nichols was born Feb. 17, 1963, in Forsyth County, one of three children born to Mary Elizabeth Green Webb and the late Wilburn Otis "W.O." Webb Jr. She is survived by her husband, Darrell Foster Nichols of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Seth Seal of Charlotte; two sons, Jody Darrell Nichols of Spruce Pines, and Jonathon Samuel Nichols of Mount Airy; her mother, Mary Elizabeth Green Webb of Mount Airy; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Rodney and Whitney Webb of Spring, Texas and Richard Webb of Mount Airy; and by five nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Webb, Eleanor Webb, Isaac Webb, Anne Webb, and Sophia Webb. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), the funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, at 2 p.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Schuyler, Rev. Rusty Reed, and Rev. David Sechrist officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved