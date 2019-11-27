|
Mrs. Frances Lorene Hutson Perdue, 79, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday night, Nov. 26, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Perdue was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Surry County, one of seven children born to the late James Murphy and Mecie Johnson Hutson. Lorene worked as a sewing machine operator at Brown Wooten Mills and Adams-Millis Corporation for many years. She was a Christian and a faithful member of Blackwater Community Church. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Tonya Tolbert of Mount Airy; several stepchildren; two grandchildren, Colton Tolbert and Brittany Tolbert, both of Mount Airy; several stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren, Macie Tolbert and Lydia Bradley, both of Mount Airy; several great-stepgrandchildren; two sisters, Louise Hutson Atkins and Pauline Hutson Johnson, both of Mount Airy; a brother, Donald Hutson of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Perdue was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Roosevelt Perdue; two sisters, Stella Hutson Robertson and Mary Ann Hutson Tolbert; and a brother, James Vance Hutson. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. at Blackwater Community Church, with the Rev. Ray Hutson, the Rev. Timmy Crotts, and the Rev. Frank Danley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019