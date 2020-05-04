Frances Ann Pilgrim, age 73, of Mount Airy, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born in Surry County on May 11, 1946. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a Private Graveside services will be held. Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson is serving the Pilgrim family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.