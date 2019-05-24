Frances Marie Williamson Poole went home to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She grew up at the Children's Home of Winston-Salem and graduated from Reynolds High School. She was inducted into the Winston Salem/Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame in May 1989. She attended Central United Methodist in Mount Airy, where she was a member of the Methodist Women. She worked at home keeping children, NCNB Bank, Workman's Federal Savings and Loan, David Hatcher Real Estate, Northern Hospital, and Lucy Ellen Gwyn Real Estate. She enjoyed early morning walks, getting neighbors papers to their doorstep, and always giving a friendly smile. Frances always had a positive outlook on everything and everybody. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, David Poole, son Steve Poole, and a brother Charlie Williamson. She is survived by sons David (Susan) Poole and Mike Poole, and daughter-in-law Cindy Poole. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Kenneth (Katie) Poole, Casey Poole, Ashley (Taylor) Walker, Matt (Samantha) Poole, Jake Poole, Catherine Hayes, Lizzie Poole, and Alex (fiancé Mik) Poole. She is survived by nine great-grandchildren, Luke Poole, Parker Hayes, Ashton Hayes, Tyler Poole, Waylon Walker, Lilly Reese Walker, Beckett Walker, Isla Poole, and baby Poole due in July. We would like to thank the staff at Forrest Heights for their care for the past 2.5 years, the staff at Novant Health 9th and 8th floors, and the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Memorials can be made to Crossnore Children's Home of Winston-Salem. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. 1 Corinthians 13:4-8a Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.