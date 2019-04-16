Frances Cockerham Ashby Randleman, 98, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Frances (Kitty) was born April 10, 1921, to J.E. and Ethel Lowe Cockerham, in Lowgap. She graduated from Women's College (now UNC Greensboro) in 1942 with a degree in education. She married Robert E. Ashby, Jr. (Buddy) in 1942 and taught school while Buddy served in the Army overseas. After Buddy's death in 1948, she married Charles H. Randleman (Charlie), and together they owned and operated Cockerham's Florist and Blue Ridge Evergreen Company. Surviving family include daughter, Lou Ashby Young and husband, Bob, of Greensboro; granddaughter, April Ashby of Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Sue Ashby of Winston-Salem; nephew, John Gehring and wife, Jane, of Winston-Salem; and nephew, Robert Gehring of King. Preceding her in death were husband Buddy Ashby (1948), husband Charlie Randleman (2001), son Robert E. Ashby, III (1993), and sister Doris Gehring (2016). The family would like to thank the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, particularly Jenny Carico, whose kindness and gentleness helped make Kitty's final hours peaceful, and all the wonderful staff at Ridgecrest Retirement Community, especially Debbie Griffin, her friend, nurse, and guardian angel, who was with her throughout her six years at Ridgecrest. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.