Mrs. Frances Cockerham Ashby Randleman, 98, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery with the Rev. Jay Meadows officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 714 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 8 to May 9, 2019
