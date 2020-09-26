ARARAT, Va. — Mrs. Frances Kay Jessup Walsh, 79 of Ararat, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Frances was born in Patrick County on May 5, 1941, to the late Mr. Clyde Cecil Jessup and Betty Mae Dellenback-Jessup. Mrs. Walsh was the beloved mother of Deborah, Charles Jr, and Konrad (Hope Ann). She had three grandchildren, Nicole, Jenn and Tabetha; and, two great grandchildren, Levi and Nathaniel. She is survived by three siblings; Doris Scales, John (Hazel) Jessup and Leon (Gail) Jessup; and, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Walsh, Sr.; siblings, Betty Jo Johnson, June Lewis, Billy Jessup, Elmo Jessup and twin brother Ray Jessup. Frances proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and worked retail at Aladdin's Lamp downtown Mount Airy. She kept an immaculate home and was highly skilled with flower arranging and bow making. She loved nature and had a strong following of hummingbirds that returned every year to her feeders. This year a very unique white hummingbird arrived, she was nicknamed "Snow White." She loved her children deeply and enjoyed every moment with them and family. Frances, Mom, will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. at Hunters Chapel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Memorial Honor Guard Post 2019 of Mount Airy and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.