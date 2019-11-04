|
DOBSON — Mr. Joseph Franklin "Frank" Wright, age 81, of Dobson, passed away on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on June 10, 1938, to the late George Samuel Wright and to the late Nancy Gilley Wright. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Bud Wright. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, and a retired Truck Driver for Estes Truck Lines. Surviving is his wife, Mae Shinault Wright, of 63 years; two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Jimmy Pratt, Beverly and Greg Johnson; two sons and daughter-in-law, Billy and Laura Wright, George Douglas "Doug" Wright; six grandchildren, Lee and Amanda Wright, Kevin Wright, Bretta and Stephen Priddy, Bridgett and Wes Norman, Garrett Johnson, Abigail Johnson; eight great-grandchildren, Chloe Wright, Addison Wright, Nathanael Wright, Abram Wright, Logan Priddy, Ella Priddy, Ayden Norman, Caleb Norman; four sisters and brother-in-law, Dare Hiatt, Geneva Brown, Clarine Shinault, Georgia and Danny Frick; one brother and sister-in-law, JD and Dayle Wright. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the chapel of New Hope Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Trent Lyons will officiate the services. The family will receive friends at New Hope Baptist Church on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. until the time of his service. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Wright family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019