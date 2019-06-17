Mr. Jesse Franklin "Frank" York, 76, of Lambsburg, Virginia, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Virginia. He was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on Nov. 29, 1942, to the late Charlie and Mazie Surratt York. Mr. York was a farmer, and attended Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church. He is survived by a sister, Lannie Lorson; a special niece, Cindy Patino; many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. York was preceded in death by sisters Betty Hull, Joy Jones, and Annie Edwards; brothers C.L. York, Alvin York, Roy York, and Claude York. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Arwood "Woody" Edwards and Rev. Donald Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 687 Chestnut Grove Rd., Lambsburg, VA 24351. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.