|
|
STUART, VA — Mrs. Frankie Joan Puckett Lawson, 74, of Stuart, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Lawson was born May 17, 1945, in Surry County, the youngest of ten children born to the late Claude Turner and Maudie Hall Puckett. Frankie was a homemaker and a member of Temple Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Lawson of Stuart; her granddaughter, Amanda Robertson and her husband, Derick, of Stuart; three great-grandchildren, Toby, Katelynn, and Myla; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lawson was preceded in death by her husband, James Clyde Lawson; a son, James Ted Lawson; seven sisters, Mildred Puckett Watts, Euelala Puckett, Maxine Puckett White, Violet Puckett Naylor, Marylene Puckett Griffin, Vivian Puckett Watts, and Margaret Puckett Jones; and two brothers, Claude L. Puckett and Leo Turner Puckett. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, with the Rev. Zane Fishel officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to a . Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019