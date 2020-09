Franklin Tudor Abernathy, age 86, of Mount Airy, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Compass Healthcare in Spencer. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at Holly Springs Baptist Church with military honors by VFW Post 2019 of Mount Airy and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy.