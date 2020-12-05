1/1
Fred Abels
1936 - 2020
Mr. Fred Homer Abels, 84, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born March 28, 1936, in Surry County, to the late John and Mamie Bowman Abels. Mr. Abels was retired from Dixie Concrete Products and attended Flower Gap Primitive Baptist Church. Surviving are a daughter, Dorlisa Abels and Alan Quesinberry; a brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Rhonda Abels; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Shirley Benge, Wanda and Don Surratt, Alma Warf, and Bobby Benge and his friend, Maxine Carlisle; a niece, Karen Warf; a nephew, Tim Warf; a special friend, David Carlisle; and his grandcats, Mac, Weeble, and Fiona. In addition to his parents, Mr. Abels was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Benge Abels; three brothers, Sammy Abels, Billy Abels, and Jimmy Abels; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Benge and Mason Warf. A private family graveside service will be held. Mr. Abels will lie-in-state on Monday Dec. 7, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Lying in State
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
