Mr. Fredrick Eugene "Fred" Jennings, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away early Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Jennings was born Jan. 10, 1939, in Wilkes County, the only child born to the late Fred Myers and Louise Sloop Jennings. As a child, Fred was reared on a family farm in the Moravian Falls community of Wilkes County and graduated from Wilkes Central High School. Following his high school graduation, he attended Western Carolina University and later served our country in the United States Army. After he was honorably discharged from the Army, Fred began his career at Lowe's Companies, founded in 1921 in North Wilkesboro as a single hardware store. Fred retired as store manager in 1994 after 30 years of dedicated service. A longtime member of Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, Fred enjoyed worshiping and participating in the valuable ministries of the congregation. Additionally, he was a member of Granite Masonic Lodge #322 AF and AM, was a Shriner, and a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Phyllis Lawson Jennings of the home; a daughter, LaShá Jennings Moore and David Marvin of Mount Airy; a grandson, Colton Moore of Mount Airy; and many friends. A service of worship and celebration of Fred's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. at Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jon Campbell and the Rev. Robert McCrary officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by his special caregivers, Pam Cloud, Crystal Crotts and Kathy Whitaker, and the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haymore Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.