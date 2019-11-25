Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederic Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederic Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederic Williams Obituary

Mr. Frederic Timothy Williams, age 69, of Mount Airy, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born in Surry County on July 21, 1950, to the late Clarence and Ladean Westmoreland Williams. Left to cherish his memories are a son, Christopher Williams; grandchildren Stormee Williams, William Nelson and Douglas Williams, Danica Williams; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sybil Llewellen and a brother, Frankie Davis. In addition to his parents Mr. Williams was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Williams. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with services conducted by Rev. Roy Quesinberry. Burial will follow in Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors by VFW Honor Guard Post 2019 of Mount Airy, and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain as well as the Army National Guard. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederic's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -