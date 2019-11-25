|
|
Mr. Frederic Timothy Williams, age 69, of Mount Airy, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born in Surry County on July 21, 1950, to the late Clarence and Ladean Westmoreland Williams. Left to cherish his memories are a son, Christopher Williams; grandchildren Stormee Williams, William Nelson and Douglas Williams, Danica Williams; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sybil Llewellen and a brother, Frankie Davis. In addition to his parents Mr. Williams was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Williams. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with services conducted by Rev. Roy Quesinberry. Burial will follow in Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors by VFW Honor Guard Post 2019 of Mount Airy, and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain as well as the Army National Guard. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019