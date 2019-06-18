Frederick Lee Johnson, 75, passed away June 12, 2019, at his home in Carolina Lakes surrounded by family. He was born in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 21, 1943, to Dr. and Mrs. Thomas U. Johnson. In 1965 he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and in 1972 from Wake Forrest University with a Juris Doctorate Degree. He practiced law for 30 years in Mount Airy with the Gardner, Gardner and Johnson Law firm. He is survived by with wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Franke Johnson from Coudersport, and two daughters, Robin Scoggins (three sons), Kimberly Adorjan (John, two daughters and one son), but John was more than just a son-in-law, he was also a great friend, fellow conspirator and true confidant. He is also survived by one sister, Virginia Ayers from Coudersport. He was an avid outdoorsman, nature enthusiast, WW II and all around history buff, a voracious reader and lover of antiques. He was not born in North Carolina but got here as soon as he could. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Sanford. A celebration of life at Carolina Lakes Clubhouse will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: St. Stephens Catholic Church, 901 North Franklin Dr., Sanford, NC 27330 or Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (A No Kill Shelter), 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28303. Funeral arrangements by Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake.