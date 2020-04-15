|
Fredna "Lavon" Atkinson Thompson, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital. Mrs. Thompson was born May 13, 1938, in Surry County, one of four children born to the late William Fred and Eva Gentry Atkinson. Lavon graduated from Beulah High School in 1957. She was the retired owner and operator of The Drapery House and a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. Lavon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, who will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Sherri Thompson and Cathy and Tim Howlett, all of Mount Airy; her grandchildren, Travis and Rhonda Howlett of Mooresville, Tyler Howlett of Frederick, Maryland, and Timon and Meghan Howlett and Tanna Howlett Marsh, all of Mount Airy; 11 great-grandchildren, Tytus Thompson Lorenz-Howlett, Tucker Ray Howlett, Taylor Marie Howlett, Trenton William Howlett, Traelyn Brae Howlett, Terrah Gwynn Howlett, Emma Marie Howlett, Donald Michael Howlett, MacKinzie Marie Marsh, Tobias Gentry Marsh, and Tessa Lynn Howlett; two sisters, June Martin of Mount Airy and Kay Williford of Indian Land, South Carolina; a brother and sister-in-law, Ashburn "Doc" and Anna Atkinson of Thelma, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Alta and Jimmy Johnson and Jenny Cockerham, all of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald Ray Thompson; and five brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Grant Martin, Lon Williford, William Parson and Opal Thompson, James Edward "Ed" Thompson, and Roger Lee Thompson. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Skilled Care Fund at Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Thompson family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.